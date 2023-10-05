Joy Ride review: A hilarious and heartfelt journey of self-discovery

Joy Ride takes audiences on an uproarious expedition into the wild, offering an irresistible blend of risqué humour and unexpected revelations. Directed by Adele Lim in her feature debut and penned by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao, this comedy introduces us to a quartet of Asian Americans who embark on a journey that is as side-splitting as it is thoughtful.

Our protagonist, Audrey Sullivan (Ashley Park), is a high-achieving lawyer who straddles the line between her American upbringing and her Chinese heritage. Her confidante and partner-in-crime is Lolo Chen (Sherry Cola), a fearless aspiring artist whose provocative, sex-themed art raises eyebrows and questions societal norms. Their dynamic in itself is a rich source of comedic gold, with Audrey's polished façade constantly clashing nicely with Lolo's irreverent attitude. And the script does not disappoint.

The adventure kicks off when Audrey's career takes an unexpected turn, leading her and Lolo to board a plane to Beijing, accompanied by Lolo's eccentric cousin Vanessa, affectionately known as "Deadeye" (Sabrina Wu). The trio is soon joined by Audrey's college friend Kat Huang (Stephanie Hsu), a soap opera actress with a secret or two hidden beneath her spotlight.

Joy Ride is not your typical road trip comedy. It seamlessly weaves humour with cultural exploration and identity discovery. Park shines as Audrey, delivering a performance that showcases her character's transformation from a buttoned-up lawyer to an adventurous soul yearning to connect with her roots. Sherry Cola's portrayal of Lolo is a revelation, providing the film with a steady stream of comedic brilliance. Hsu adds depth to her character, infusing Kat with a colourful past and a captivating presence. You might remember her from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Wu's role as Deadeye was a standout for me, defying stereotypes and offering a fresh perspective on gender and identity. Oh, and she was just so entertaining.

The film's structure, reminiscent of comedy sketches stitched together to form a narrative, occasionally gives Joy Ride a slightly disjointed feel. But this format allows it to balance its raunchy laughs with insightful observations about identity and belonging. The movie's humour is unabashedly crude and audacious, pushing the boundaries of traditional comedy. It's a rollercoaster of laughter that keeps audiences engaged and entertained throughout.

Joy Ride is an extremely well-made comedy that doesn't just tickle your funny bone; it gives it a hearty workout. With its stellar cast, ribald humour, and a story that celebrates the quirks and complexities of its characters, the film is an unmissable journey of self-discovery and the enduring power of friendship. I loved it.

