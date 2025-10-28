/Wait! Shah Rukh Khan and Enrique Iglesias to collab for a song in King? Here's what we know

As per reports, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and global pop singer Enrique Iglesias might collaborate for SRK's forthcoming film, King. Just with this speculation, the fans have gone crazy, calling it “a dream crossover between Bollywood and international pop.”

Will SRK and Enrique Iglesias collab?

As per an entertainment handle, Always Bollywood X post, “Something exciting seems to be brewing, a high-energy track featuring Enrique for #SRK’s next biggie #King?” Netizens are speculating the icons might team up for a high-energy song. However, neither SRK nor Enrique Iglesias has confirmed the news.

Currently multi-Grammy award-winning Spanish singer and songwriter is on his two-night concert in Mumbai. This event marks his return to the country after more than twenty years. He last performed in 2004 at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex, where is will be performing live next on October 29.

Reportedly, the tickets for the Hero singer were sold out within hours, and because of this, the organisers have added a second night. Reports suggest that Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Shraddha Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and members of the Ambani family are also expected to attend the concert.

But Enrique has some other plans as well, besides performing. He is reportedly planning to explore Mumbai, including Colaba Causeway, the Gandhi Museum, and the Siddhivinayak Temple. He might also make a stop at the Taj Mahal, Agra, before heading back.

Is Enrique planning to meet SRK's family?

Reports claim that the singer may meet Shah Rukh Khan and his family during his visit to Mumbai. Enrique has often spoken about his admiration for Indian cinema, and fans are eager to hear if his collaboration with SRK is true.

About SRK's King

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is one of the most-awaited Bollywood projects. SRK stars alongside Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and Suhana Khan.