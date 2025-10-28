Fawlty Towers actress Prunella Scales is no more. Best known for her role as Sybil in the BBC sitcom, the actress died at 93 at her home in London.

The veteran actress was one of the recognised comedy stars of her generation, and garnered worldwide fame for playing the role of Sybil, the wife of Basil Fawlty in the 1970 TV series Fawlty Towers.

Fawlty Towers star Prunella Scales' death cause

The veteran British star passed away at her home in London, her sons, Samuel and Joseph, confirmed.

In a statement, her sons noted her battle and forced retirement from her remarkable acting career due to dementia.

''Our darling mother Prunella Scales died peacefully at home in London yesterday."She

was 93. Although dementia forced her retirement from a remarkable acting career of nearly 70 years, she continued to live at home. She was watching Fawlty Towers the day before she died. Pru was married to Timothy West for 61 years. He died in November 2024.''

"We would like to thank all those who gave Pru such wonderful care at the end of her life: her last days were comfortable, contented and surrounded by love," they said in a statement, via a Sky.com.

The actress is survived by two sons and one stepdaughter, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Born on June 22 in Surrey, the English actress started her career in 1951 as an assistant stage manager at a theatrical company with a dream to be an actress. After starring in several movies, she got her first big break in the 1960s with the sitcom Marriage Lines. Later, she starred in BBC's Fawlty Towers, in which the actress played the role of Sybil Fawlty, which changed her career trajectory.

Prunella Scales dies months after her husband, Timothy West, died

Prunella, one of the most popular comedians, dies just months after the death of her husband and actor Timothy West. He died in November 2024.

Tributes pour in Prunella Scales

Soon after the news of Prunella's death broke, tributes started pouring in for the late actress.

‘’Sad to hear we’ve lost Prunella Scales. I love Fawlty Towers and loved watching Pru and Tim on their canal journeys. I was fortunate to see them opening the Northampton Festival of Water in 2015. Tim was taking good care of her and there were lots of smiles 😊#prunellascales,'' one user wrote.