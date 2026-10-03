/Vijay Deverakonda on Liger body transformation when no water was allowed: 'Was licking an ice cube'

Behind the sleek and chiselled physique lies a lot of hard work that is often praised, but the struggle behind it remains hidden. In 2022, Vijay Deverakonda made his pan-India debut with Liger.

Released amid huge promotions and hype, the film turned out to be a dud upon arrival. For his role, the actor pushed his body to extreme limits as a martial artist.

To maintain a chiselled body with six-pack abs, he revealed that his water intake was gradually reduced until he was surviving on just 200 ml on the day of the shoot.

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During his interview with Sudhir Srinivasan, the actor admitted that this was not healthy,

"In the last 10 hours before the shoot, you're not drinking water. You're just licking an ice cube," Vijay told Sudhir Srinivasan before saying that, "It's not at all healthy.''

Explaining how he was craving water, Vijay shared that he was licking ice cubes. “Every second, from the time I was drinking 300 ml of water a day, every minute you’re just like: water, water, water. That’s all you need. That’s all you want at that moment,” he said.

“When I was licking that ice cube and was not allowed water, I was sleeping thinking of water. I was like, I can’t function like this.” He shared before adding that his team was very precise about all things.

“I told them, I want coconut water, get four litres of it. I didn’t want food, I just wanted chilled coconut water,” he said.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Devarakonda plays Liger, a man who stammers and wants to win the MMA national championship. He moves to Mumbai with his mother, Balamani (Ramya Krishnan), in the hope of getting professional training. The movie was Vijay's Bollywood debut. Made on a budget of ₹125 crore, the movie earned ₹60.80 crore.