/Vicky Kaushal praises Vir Hirani's performance in Pritam & Pedro; recalls memories from Sanju sets

As Pritam & Pedro continues to receive praise from viewers, Vicky Kaushal has shared a heartfelt memory of the actor Vir Hiarni, son of the filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, from the time when he worked behind the scenes during the filming of Sanju.

Vir made his acting debut with Pritam & Pedro, which also marks the filmmaker's first directorial venture for the OTT platform.

Vicky Kaushal praises Vir

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Speaking about their association, Vicky said, "I have known Vir since the time of ‘Sanju’, and I’ve seen him clap in front of me during the shoots. Since the day I’ve known him, he has always been incredibly sincere, and over the years, he’s worked hard and learned so much. It’s been wonderful to watch his journey, and I wish him all the very best."

The actor also appreciated the people who brought the series to life. The entire team is incredible. Raju sir, Avinash Arun, Arin, Vikrant Massey, and Arshad Warsi have all come together to create something truly special, and I'm excited for everyone to experience their work," he added as per IANS.

Rajkumar Hirani on the series' success

Reacting to the reception, Rajkumar Hirani said, "The audience has voted with their time. The binge-watching, the repeat viewing and the overwhelming response to 'Pritam & Pedro' have been truly humbling. It's heartening to see these characters become a part of conversations across the country. We were often told that only dark, gritty stories work on OTT, but I think this acceptance is a reminder that audiences don't binge genres; they binge stories that make them laugh, touch their hearts and stay with them long after the credits roll."

About Pritam And Pedro