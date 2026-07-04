/3 Idiots to Pritam and Pedro: Why Rajkumar Hirani's most memorable characters feel so real

Rajkumar Hirani has carved his own space in the Bollywood industry with films that not only entertain the audience but also give emotion and social commentary. Over the years, Hirani has delivered several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films, but the thing that has remained constant throughout his work is to make the common man the real hero of his stories.

Why are Rajkumar Hirani's characters unique?

Whether it is 3 Idiots, where Rancho, a passionate student who dreams differently and inspires those around him to find their own path, or Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., where Sanjay Dutt's Munna is an ordinary gangster who unexpectedly becomes a doctor and changes lives through compassion rather than conventional methods, Hirani's lead characters have never been extraordinary superheroes. Instead, they are ordinary people with everyday struggles, flaws, dreams, and emotions that audiences instantly connect with.

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His films remind audiences that extraordinary change can come from the most ordinary people. It is this authenticity that has allowed generations of viewers to see themselves in his characters and emotionally invest in their stories.

3 Idiots Photograph: (X)

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Rajkumar Hirani's latest

Now, Rajkumar Hirani is all set to make his much-awaited streaming debut with Pritam and Pedro. The series introduces another relatable protagonist and marks the acting debut of his son, Vir Hirani. In the series, he plays Pritam, a tech-savvy young man navigating an extraordinary adventure. Staying true to his signature style, the focus once again is not on an invincible hero but on an everyday individual.