/Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on long-standing feud with Kangana Ranaut, 'I Never Clashed'

Taapsee Pannu is currently basking in the attention surrounding her recent film, Assi, which was released in theatres on February 20, 2026. The hard-hitting courtroom drama has opened to mixed reviews. While promoting the movie, Pannu recently addressed her long-standing feud with Kangana Ranaut, saying she is open to friendship.

Tapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut's long-standing feud

The feud between Pannu and Kangana Ranaut began in 2019, which stemmed from public criticisms by Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel, labelling the Tappad actress as a "sasti copy" (cheap imitation), "she-man," and "B-grade" actress amid the nepotism fight.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In a recent conversation with YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra, the actress was asked about the dispute between her and Ranaut. Dismissing the reports of a rift with the actress, Panny said that she never fought.

‘’A fight happens when two people clash. I never clashed. You tell me, have I ever said even a single line against her? Her sister called me a ‘cheap copy.’ She said that since I don’t earn as much money here, that makes me cheap. If she is such a brilliant actress, I have no problem being called her copy. You can take out any statement of mine. I haven’t said anything against her,” Pannu said.

Tapsee Pannu's call on nepotism

Kangana and Taapsee both come from outside the film industry, and there have been several debates about nepotism. When asked if their long-standing feud gave an extra benefit to the star kids, Taapsee stated, "I don’t know about them, but someone or the other must have benefited in some way. As I said, from my side, there was never any fight. But I do feel that someone must have gained from it."

About Assi

The legal and courtroom-focused drama is directed by Anubhav Sinha. It features Pannu as Advocate Raavi, alongside Manoj Pahwa and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. The movie centres on Raavi, a fearless lawyer who fights for justice in a case of sexual assault, combating a corrupt system, patriarchy, and a society that often overlooks such crimes.

WION's review of Assi