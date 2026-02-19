/‘Not career strategy, but conviction’: Anubhav Sinha on why Taapsee Pannu makes Assi personal

The OG protagonist Taapsee Pannu has never played by Bollywood’s rulebook and that’s exactly what makes her collaborations with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha so powerful. When Sinha talks about Taapsee, there’s no mention of stardom, market math, or box-office formulas. Instead, he speaks of belief, alignment, and a shared urgency to tell stories that matter.

As the duo reunite for their third collaboration, Assi, after the critically acclaimed Mulk and Thappad, Sinha reveals that what makes working with Pannu so seamless is not strategy, it’s sincerity. “She is seeking the exact same thing that I am seeking from the film… She likes the subject matter. She connects with it. And she wants to tell that story as badly as I am,” he says, underscoring a creative partnership rooted in conviction rather than calculation.

That shared hunger and not branding, not market positioning - is what makes their partnership click. According to Sinha, Pannu doesn’t approach a film as a calculated career move. “She is not doing the film because it's a career strategy… No. She rises above her own capabilities because of her belief system and conviction.” For him, that alignment of intent is the magic ingredient.

Pannu has long stood apart in mainstream Hindi cinema. From socially charged narratives to emotionally complex roles, she has built a filmography rooted in substance. Whether it was confronting patriarchy in Pink, exploring prejudice in Mulk, questioning domestic normalization of violence in Thappad, unraveling suspense in Badla, or embodying resilience in Rashmi Rocket, she has consistently chosen stories that provoke conversation.