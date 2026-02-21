/Assi vs Do Deewane Seher Mein box office collection: Who's leading on day one? Breakdown of latest earnings

Taapsee Pannu and Mrunal Thakur-Siddhat Chaturvedi movies, Assi and Do Deewane Seher Mein, were released in cinemas on the same day, i.e., February 20. Anubhav Sinha has directed Assi, while Ravi Udayawar has helmed Do Deewane Seher Mein. But, on opening day, how much did it earn at the box office?
Box office report day 1: Assi and Do Deewane Seher Mein
As per the report of Sacnilk, on day one, the India net collection for Assi is Rs 1 crore, while Do Deewane Seher Mein has collected Rs 1.25 crore. Do Deewane Seher Mein had an overall 9.29% Hindi occupancy on February 20.
The highest occupancy for Do Deewane Seher Mein has been recorded in Chennai (24.67%), followed by Mumbai (13%), Pune (11.25%) and Ahmedabad (9.75%).
Assi review
As per WION's Nikita Toppo, "Assi brings out a harrowing and unsettling story that is gripping for sure. It is not an easy watch, and the performances of the actors are overall on point. However, while trying to address too many issues, including justice, trauma, parenting, and vigilantism, Anubhav Sinha’s film diverts from its original intention. But despite its flaws, Assi has the potential to keep the viewers stuck to their seats till the end."
All about Assi and Do Deewane Seher Mein
Assi is helmed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Sinha under the banners of Benaras Mediaworks and T-Series Films. Apart from Taapsee Pannu, the film also features Manoj Pahwa, Kani Kusruti, Kumud Mishra, Satyajit Sharma and Vipul Gupta, among others.
Do Deewane Seher Mein is written by Abhiruchi Chand and directed by Ravi Udyawar. The film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, and Bharat Kumar Ranga under the Zee Studios, Rancorp Media, and Bhansali Productions. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur, Ayesha Raza, Joy Sengupta and Deepraj Rana, among others.