/Rajkumar Hirani shares update on 3 Idiots sequel; Rancho, Farhan and Raju to face mid-life crisis

Even after a decade, 3 Idiots has a strong fanbase among the audience. Starring Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi, the film was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Now, the filmmaker has opened up about the progress of the sequel, dropping a major hint about the plot.

Hirani revealed that work on the script is ongoing, and the next chapter will explore the characters beyond the engineering college campus.

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Hirani on 3 Idiots 2

Speaking about the project to The Hollywood Reporter India, he revealed that the sequel will reconnect viewers with Rancho, Farhan Qureshi and Raju Rastogi many years after the events of the original film. "I’m still working on that script. There is a lot of work left. It’s primarily about what happens to these characters 15-20 years later. It’s not about college or anything. They are married and have children now. They are experiencing mid-life crisis, and so we will have to see, now what next?"

The filmmaker indicated that the characters have entered a very different stage of life, and the sequel is expected to explore how they deal with family responsibilities, personal aspirations and the uncertainties that often accompany middle age.

Additionally, the film will continue the franchise's tradition of combining entertainment with a meaningful takeaway. Asked whether the follow-up would carry a strong message like the original, the director said, "Of course! A big one."

Aamir Khan on 3 Idiots sequel

Earlier this year, Aamir Khan also confirmed that a sequel is being developed. Speaking to Amar Ujala, Khan said, "Raju is working on 3 Idiots 2 right now. I’ve heard the story, and it’s wonderful. The script still needs some work, but the story itself is really good — unusual, with the same humour as the first film. It follows the characters from 3 Idiots, picking up 10 years later."

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