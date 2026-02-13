/Rajkumar Hirani wants to make films using AI, netizens call it a 'curse to creativity'

Artificial intelligence has been viewed as a threat to jobs in several sectors. Amid this debate, acclaimed Indian director Rajkumar Hirani has shared that he wants to make a few films using new technologies. His eagerness toward AI has sparked a huge debate online, garnering mixed reactions.
In a recent interview with Variety India, Hirani said that he wants to direct a few short films using AI tools. He also revealed that he has a story that will soon go on floors.
Saying that he's sometimes very excited with AI things, the 3 Idiots director said,''want to do a short AI film… So AI is going to be a great tool actually, and we should start becoming friends with it very soon. It's here to stay and is a great tool. It's not that you have to use it, or that you have to make a totally AI film. But use that to fill a lot of things which we couldn't do earlier. It's going to be cost effective. And it's not that a full AI film is easy to make. Okay, we are not going on the sets, but it's as consuming… It's quite an effort to make a a full AI film.''
Speaking further, the director said that he's planning to do a short 4-5 minutes film.
“AI is going to be a great tool. I am planning to do a short, 4-5 minutes, film. Because I have a story to tell, and second, I feel I can learn that way the best. So, while I'm writing, I'll do that in the next few months. I have a good story. I'll have something interesting,” he said.
Snippets from Hirani's interview have been garnering a lot of attention. Reacting to the interview, one user wrote,''What a sad waste of sheer talent.''
Another user wrote,''AI is curse to creativity....''
Third user wrote,''AI and creativity should not mix. I'm a hardliner in this.Like creativity is supposed to be innately human, art is beautiful because it comes out of a person's mind.''
The rise of artificial intelligence has created concerns around the world. Cinema, being a creative field, has also faced perceived threats. In 2022, Hollywood came to a halt when writers and actors went on strike, raising concerns about the use of AI.
Hirani is one of the most acclaimed directors in the Indian film industry and has delivered cult classics such as Munna Bhai, PK, and 3 Idiots, among others. His last directorial venture was Dunki, which was released in 2023. The film, based on illegal immigration, marked his first collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan and was a major hit.