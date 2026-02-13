/Rajkumar Hirani wants to make films using AI, netizens call it a 'curse to creativity'

Artificial intelligence has been viewed as a threat to jobs in several sectors. Amid this debate, acclaimed Indian director Rajkumar Hirani has shared that he wants to make a few films using new technologies. His eagerness toward AI has sparked a huge debate online, garnering mixed reactions.

In a recent interview with Variety India, Hirani said that he wants to direct a few short films using AI tools. He also revealed that he has a story that will soon go on floors.

Saying that he's sometimes very excited with AI things, the 3 Idiots director said,''want to do a short AI film… So AI is going to be a great tool actually, and we should start becoming friends with it very soon. It's here to stay and is a great tool. It's not that you have to use it, or that you have to make a totally AI film. But use that to fill a lot of things which we couldn't do earlier. It's going to be cost effective. And it's not that a full AI film is easy to make. Okay, we are not going on the sets, but it's as consuming… It's quite an effort to make a a full AI film.''

Speaking further, the director said that he's planning to do a short 4-5 minutes film.

“AI is going to be a great tool. I am planning to do a short, 4-5 minutes, film. Because I have a story to tell, and second, I feel I can learn that way the best. So, while I'm writing, I'll do that in the next few months. I have a good story. I'll have something interesting,” he said.



Snippets from Hirani's interview have been garnering a lot of attention. Reacting to the interview, one user wrote,''What a sad waste of sheer talent.''

Another user wrote,''AI is curse to creativity....''

Third user wrote,''AI and creativity should not mix. I'm a hardliner in this.Like creativity is supposed to be innately human, art is beautiful because it comes out of a person's mind.''

The rise of artificial intelligence has created concerns around the world. Cinema, being a creative field, has also faced perceived threats. In 2022, Hollywood came to a halt when writers and actors went on strike, raising concerns about the use of AI.