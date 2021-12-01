Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to stay in exclusive royal suites worth 7lac per night

The wedding preparations for Bollywood megastars, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, are underway and media reports claim that these two are leaving no stone unturned to make this the most memorable event of their lives.



It has been confirmed by various outlets that the wedding is taking place at Six Senses Fort Barwara, of Sawai Madhopur, in Rajasthan between December 7-9. Now, according to local Jaipur news outlets, the couple has booked exclusive royal suites for their wedding day that are priced at a whopping 7 lac per night.

Groom Vicky Kaushal is reportedly staying at Mansingh Suite and bride Katrina Kaif will be putting up in the Rani Rajkumari suite.



These opulent suites have been booked by the couple from December 6 to 11, meaning they will be shelling out a total of 42 lacs for five nights.



Vicky, Katrina and their respective families are expected to reach Jaipur by December 6, and the sangeet ceremony will take place on December 7. The Mehendi ceremony will take place on December 8, followed by a grand reception after tying the knot in traditional Hindu ceremony on December 9, as per reports.

It has also been reported that around 400 cones of Sojat Mehendi from Pali have been sourced by the couple’s team. It is believed that 20 kgs of Mehendi will be used at the wedding and Katrina Kaif will be applying a special kind of Mehendi that costs 1lac, as per reports.



A total of six different vendors have been hired for the wedding.



According to reports, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are going to wear ace Indian designer Sabyasachi, who is known for his bridal collections. Katrina Kaif will also be wearing designers Abu Jani (for Mehendi), Manish Malhotra (for Sangeet) and global brand Gucci (for reception).

A source shared details about the preparations with an Indian daily, stating, “Yahan bahut saare stars aane wale hain from December 7 onward. Salman ka bhi suna tha ki woh December 9 ko aayenge lekin phir suna ki woh nahi aa rahe. Chalo ab dekhte hain kaun aayega aur kaun nahi (A lot of stars are going to arrive here from December 7 onward. Salman Khan was also expected to come on December 9, but now the word is that he isn’t coming. Let’s see who comes and who doesn’t.)."



Sources have revealed to various media outlets that A-Listers like Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, and choreographer Bosco Martis have all been invited to be part of the wedding. There has been no confirmation on their attendance yet.



Reportedly, the manager of Hotel Regent Vanya Mahal has revealed to the media that Shah Rukh Khan will be attending the wedding and is expected to be stay at Hotel Oberoi. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor will be staying in Hotel Sher Bagh, according to media reports.

Other noted personalities like Neeta Ambani is also expected to attend the Bollywood couple's wedding. Reports claim that a jungle safari and trip to the neighbouring Ghariyal park have also been organised for the guests.



Both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are tight-lipped about the news of their wedding.



