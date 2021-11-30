Wanted: Three A-listers for Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt

Jee Le Zara, Farhan Akhtar’s girl-bonding road film seems to have hit a road block.



It needs three A-lister heroes to go with the three female superstars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. But the heroes are not showing any inclination to be chivalrous.

A source close to director Farhan Akhtar says, “It is tough casting the male leads when the female leads are already in place. All the top actors assume the women have the meaty roles while the men are mere shadows. Lekin aisa nahin hai. The men in 'Jee Le Zara' have very important roles to play. Lekin abb inko kaun samjhaye (who is going to explain to them?).”

Apparently, Farhan Akhtar wants three male superstars to be paired with his trio of super-ladies. He may end up casting himself as one of the leads to set an example for other top-notch leading men who are wary of being seen in the company of assertive women.

