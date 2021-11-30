Watch 83 trailer: Ranveer Singh brings the trophy home in a nostalgia-rich film

Trailer for 83 is finally out. Starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the film chronicles India’s win at the Cricket World Cup tournament. The 3-minute trailer will take you back in time, to the year 1983 when India’s historic win became a global sensation.

Ranveer Singh plays the role of Indian cricket team’s captain Kapil Dev who led the team to victory.

Ranveer shared the trailer and wrote, "The incredible true story of the underdogs who pulled off the unthinkable! #83Trailer in Hindi Out Now! 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D. #ThisIs83 (sic)."

The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Romi, Kapil Dev's wife.

The film, 83, will be releasing in theatres after a lot of date changes. The film has been delayed owing to the rise of coronavirus cases.

The film will now release in theatres on December 24, 2021. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film is jointly produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment.

