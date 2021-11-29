Ranveer Singh’s '83' to have world premiere at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival

Kabir Khan's most awaited movie '83' will have its world premiere at Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival on December 15th.



The film starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev will be the closing film of Saudi Arabia’s first film festival.



The movie will screen ahead of its release across the Gulf region on December 23 and worldwide release on 24 December.



The ceremony will be attended by director Kabir Khan, Deepika Padukone, and cricket legend Dev, along with Mohinder ‘Jimmy’ Amarnath (Vice-captain and man of the match in the finals) and Srikkanth (the team’s opening batsman).



The festival will run from December 6 to 15.



As per the Deadline, reacting to the news, Kabir Khan said: “I’m beyond excited to unveil ’83 at the Red Sea International Film Festival, the opening of cinemas in Saudi Arabia is a fantastic opportunity for filmmakers in India and across the world. To go on this journey, and to bring the story to screen with legends, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and cricket icon Kapil Dev was like winning the world cup for me.”



'83' revolves around India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. It stars Ranveer in the role of the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who captained the team in the tournament.



The film was originally scheduled for theatrical release on April 10, 2020, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, and Sahil Khattar are also a part of the movie, which will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.