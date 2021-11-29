Ranveer Singh's '83' to Akshay Kumar's 'Atrangi Re': What to watch on OTT and theatres in December

The much-awaited movie starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush will release on Disney plus Hotstar on December 24.
Aanand L Rai directorial is written by Himanshu Sharma and AR Rahman has composed the album for the film with songs penned by Irshad Kamil. The film also stars Nimrat Kaur in the lead role.
(Photograph:Twitter)
83 (December 25, 2021)
Ranveer Singh's most awaited project, '83' is finally set to release in December, this year. Kabir Khan's sports drama is centred around the Indian cricket team’s 1983 world cup win. In the movie, Ranveer will play the cricketer Kapil Dev while Padukone plays his wife Romi Bhatia and will be making a cameo in the movie. The movie will release in cinema halls this Christmas.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Jersey (December 31)
Shahid Kapoor highly anticipated sports drama 'Jersey' is set for release on December 31, 2021. The movie is the official Hindi remake of hit Telugu film of the same name. It starred Telugu actor Nani in the lead role of a failed Indian cricketer who decided to give the sport another shot in his thirties in order to play for the Indian cricket team.
The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Decoupled (December 17)
Madhavan starrer 'Decoupled' will release on Netflix. The movie follows the story of Arya Iyer, a man who suffers from chronic objectivity, extreme clarity and the debilitating capacity to see in any situation. Naturally, his marriage is over, but he has persuaded his estranged wife (Surveen Chawla) to continue living with him in a large villa in Gurgaon to create the myth of family for their tween daughter, who is terrified of their divorce.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Aarya 2 (December 10)
Sushmita Sen is back with 'Aarya' season 2. The first season concluded with Aarya (Sushmita) planning to leave the country with her children after her husband (Chandrachur Singh) gets assassinated on her father`s orders. After getting embroiled in some illegal businesses, Aarya is now on the radar of the mob.
Aarya's first season was a smashing hit amongst the audience.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Cobalt blue (December 3)
Prateik Babbar starrer movie 'Cobalt Blue' will release on December 3 on Netflix. As per the reports, the film is set in the early 90s and explores the various shades of a relationship and love. Based on director Sachin Kundalkar's best-selling novel of the same name, Cobalt Blue tells the story of a brother (Neelay Mehendale) and sister (Anjali Sivaraman) who fall in love with the same man (Prateik Babbar) and how their family is shattered by the ensuing events.