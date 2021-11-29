Ranveer Singh's '83' to Akshay Kumar's 'Atrangi Re': What to watch on OTT and theatres in December

Another month means another new batch of movies and shows coming to entertain us. Here we've combined all the shows and movies that are all set to release on theatres and OTT.

Atrangi Re (December 24)

The much-awaited movie starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush will release on Disney plus Hotstar on December 24.

Aanand L Rai directorial is written by Himanshu Sharma and AR Rahman has composed the album for the film with songs penned by Irshad Kamil. The film also stars Nimrat Kaur in the lead role.

(Photograph:Twitter)