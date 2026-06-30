/The famous exes of Amber Heard: World’s richest man, a pirate, and a supermodel (new addition)

Amber Heard’s dating history may be short, but it features some of the most famous names in Hollywood: Johnny Depp, Elon Musk, and Cara Delevingne. Check the list.
Amber Heard has dated a long list of A-listers, and the list is quite impressive, from the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, to one of Hollywood’s most handsome men, Johnny Depp. A new addition to this list is actress Cara Delevingne, who has confirmed that she was indeed "entangled" with the Aquaman actress. With Cara’s name added to the list, here we take a look back at Heard’s dating history as she spends her time away from the spotlight.
Starting in 2008, Heard secretly dated Tasya van Ree, a photographer. They kept their relationship under wraps for two years, and in 2010, they started making a few public appearances. Speaking to AfterEllen, the Aquaman actress, after coming out as bisexual, talked about her relationship and said, “She's so beautiful. I mean, you'd have to be crazy not to want to go out with her!." Heard changed her last name to Van Ree, but they were not able to tie the knot because same-sex marriage was not legally recognised in the US back then. They called it quits in 2012.
Depp and Heard first met in 2009 while working on the movie The Rum Diary. But they started dating when they met again during the film’s press tour in 2011. After their professional commitments, they focused on their personal commitments and began dating. Things moved quickly, and Depp proposed in 2013. They went on to tie the knot in 2015. But as the world knows, their marriage was short-lived and gave the world one of the most talked-about celebrity legal cases. She accused the Pirates of the Caribbean actor of violent attacks and domestic violence. Depp first sued the actress in the UK for libel against The Sun, which called him a “wife beater”, a case Depp lost. He then sued her in the US and filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit in 2019. After a lengthy trial, in June 2022, a seven-person jury ruled in favour of Depp.
One of the most complicated relationship timelines is this one. While it’s still unclear when Heard and Musk first met, it has been said that the tech mogul wanted to meet her after the movie, Machete Kills, but they didn’t. According to Amber, they met at the 2016 Met Gala. However, Depp claimed in court papers that Heard and Musk started dating in 2015. After their May 2016 meeting, Heard filed for divorce from Depp within weeks, which brought her romance with Musk into the limelight. After dating for about a year, they parted ways in 2017. But they remained friends, stayed in touch, and even shared a joint statement to dismiss rumours. Still, they were spotted kissing again, and by 2018, their romance was back in the headlines. But like always, they gave this rumoured relationship, which has PDA involved, the tag of a friendship
After Musk, Heard found love with art dealer Vito Schnabel in May 2018. Despite a few public appearances together, they kept their relationship private. By 2019, they had called it quits.
In 2020, Heard made headlines with romance rumours with ilmmaker Bianca Butti. They were spotted kissing in Palm Springs. Though their relationship dominated headlines during Heard’s legal battle with Depp, when Butti was by her side, there’s no confirmation on when they exactly broke up. It has been said that they parted ways in 2021 after she welcomed her daughter. However, nothing can be confirmed, as they were spotted together again in October 2022.