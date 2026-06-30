/The famous exes of Amber Heard: World’s richest man, a pirate, and a supermodel (new addition)

One of the most complicated relationship timelines is this one. While it’s still unclear when Heard and Musk first met, it has been said that the tech mogul wanted to meet her after the movie, Machete Kills, but they didn’t. According to Amber, they met at the 2016 Met Gala. However, Depp claimed in court papers that Heard and Musk started dating in 2015. After their May 2016 meeting, Heard filed for divorce from Depp within weeks, which brought her romance with Musk into the limelight. After dating for about a year, they parted ways in 2017. But they remained friends, stayed in touch, and even shared a joint statement to dismiss rumours. Still, they were spotted kissing again, and by 2018, their romance was back in the headlines. But like always, they gave this rumoured relationship, which has PDA involved, the tag of a friendship