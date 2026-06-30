/Ikkis to Main Vaapas Aaunga: The best Hindi films of 2026 so far

Maa Behen, a satire on misogyny and perception of women, had Madhuri Dixit and Tripti Dimri delivering fine performances, with Dharna Durga making an impressive debut on the big screen. The film at some point becomes preachy, but overall it’s enjoyable.

Assi- Anubhav Sinha’s film featuring Taapsee Pannu and Kani Kusruti is hard-hitting. A courtroom drama about a rape case, Assi makes you uncomfortable, yet it is an essential watch.

Mardaani 3- Rani Mukerji reprised her gritty cop character in the third instalment of Mardaani 2. This time, she has to crack a deadly nexus involved in a child trafficking case. The film offers thrills and features Mukerji in a powerful role.