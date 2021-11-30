Dhanush wins Best Actor for 'Asuran' at BRICS Film Festival

In a massive win for Indian cinema at the prestigious BRICS Film Festival, Dhanush has won the coveted Best Actor award for his role in ‘Asuran’. The film festival was held alongside International Film Festival of India (IFF) in Goa.

Dhanush thanked fans and announced the news on Twitter. He simply wrote, "An absolute honour (sic)."

Asuran has won a lot of praise since its release. The film, directed by Vetrimaaran won three National Awards. The film is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under V Creations.

‘Asuran’ is a period film featuring Dhanush and Manju Warrier in lead roles. The film is based on Poomani's novel titled Vekkai. The blockbuster film features Ken Karunas, Teejay Arunasalam, Pasupathy, and Prakash Raj in supporting roles.

Dhanush was last seen in director Karthik Subbaraj's ‘Jagame Thandhiram’, which premiered directly on Netflix. He will next be seen in ‘Atrangi Re’ with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. 67th National Film Awards ceremony: Kangana Ranaut shares pic with fellow winner Dhanush

The actor is presently busy with the shooting of his upcoming films, ‘Maaran’ and ‘Thiruchitrambalam’.

Also read: It can't get better! Rege-Jean Page boards Ryan Gosling-Chris Evans' film 'The Gray Man'

Ranveer Singh's '83' to Akshay Kumar's 'Atrangi Re': What to watch on OTT and theatres in December