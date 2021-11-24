Watch Atrangi Re trailer: Akshay Kumar, Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan come together for a fun ride

The much-awaited trailer of Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan starrer ‘Atrangi Re’ is out.

Directed by Anand L Rai, the film’s trailer focuses on Sara Ali Khan’s chemistry with Dhanush as they crackle on the screen together. She is however confused between two love interests. Akshay Kumar will play a larger than life character.

Sara shared the trailer of the film and wrote, "Atrangi Re trailer out now Can’t wait to share these magical moments with all of you. Here’s presenting my Rinku to all my Darshaks (sic)."

Makers also released the first look posters of the film on November 23. Introducing Akshay Kumar's character from the film, Sara wrote, "Atrangi style mein entry karte hai har baar. Next level energy- adbhud pyaar. Unke saamne sab maanle haar, to ho jayein tayaar to meet Mr Akshay Kumar (sic)."

Also see: Trio formula! Bollywood's exciting lineups of movies with three leading stars

Introducing Dhanush’s character, Akshay wrote, “Meet iss love story ka Atrangi No.2, naam jiska hai Vishu (sic)!”

Sara also shared the first poster of the film and wrote, "Celebrate love that lets you be yourself #AtrangiRe Trailer out today on @DisneyPlusHotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex (sic)." After 'Atrangi Re', Sara Ali Khan to work in Aanand L Rai’s production 'Nakhrewali'

Atrangi Re will release on Disney+Hotstar on December 24.