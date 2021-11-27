Confirmed! Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to marry on December 9 in Rajasthan

The 'Kat' is finally out of its bag!



After much speculation about the relationship status of Bollywood couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, it has finally been confirmed by various news outlets that the couple the indeed getting married in Rajasthan. The three-ceremony, with the wedding reportedly taking place on December 9, will happen in the company of the pair's friends and family.

Also read: Katrina Kaif has started bridal wear trials for wedding with Vicky Kaushal: Reports



The main event will take place at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. While December 7 is for Sangeet, December 8 will mark the Mehendi celebrations with Katrina opting for a special kind of Mehendi design that is reportedly priced at 1, 00, 000 rupees, reports confirm.



Katrina and Vicky's teams are reportedly busy tying the loose ends and are currently in the process of booking air tickets and finalising accommodation for all their 200 guests.

Also read: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's engagement ceremony: Is there any truth to the news?



According to reports, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are going to wear ace Indian designer Sabyasachi, who is known for his bridal collections. Katrina Kaif will also be wearing designers Abu Jani (for Mehendi), Manish Malhotra (for Sangeet) and global brand Gucci (for reception).



Also read: Rumours or true? Reports suggest Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif got engaged on Diwali