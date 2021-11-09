Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's engagement ceremony: Is there any truth to the news?

The internet is buzzing with rumours of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal going through a roka(pre-engagement) ceremony at director Kabir Khan’s residence.

When I asked Kabir about it, he chose not to respond.

However, a friend of the director told this writer that Kaif and Kaushal did indeed go through some kind of a "pre-engagement vow" in the presence of Kabir and his wife Mini Mathur. Rumours or true? Reports suggest Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif got engaged on Diwali

“There were some guests and the decision was completely impromptu. It was not planned at all. Someone suggested, ‘Why not make it official?’ So they just did a token thing.”

Incidentally, Kabir Khan’s wife,actress and TV host Mini Mathur is a very close friend of Katrina Kaif.

When she was working with Kabir Khan on the sets of 'New York', Katrina had said. “Kabir, Mini the kids are my family in Mumbai.”