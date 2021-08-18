Did Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have a secret engagement? Here's the full truth

While Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal haven’t confirmed they are dating, social media has been abuzz with them being serious about their relationship. Infact today netizens started trending that Katrina and Vicky have gotten engaged in a secret roka ceremony.

Soon after the reports flooded the internet, people joined in to share their surprise at the unconfirmed news.

Though Katrina and Vicky didn't comment on the same, Katrina Kaif’s spokesperson told Zoom TV that the news doesn’t hold true and was quoted, "There has been no Roka ceremony. She is leaving for Tiger 3 shoot soon"

Vicky and Katrina were recently spotted together attending a screening for Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Shershaah’. Although the two spaced out their exit from the screening, netizens were smart to put it all together. Vicky was dressed in a grey hoodie and Katrina was dressed in a denim jacket and black bottoms.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in ‘Tiger 3’ with Salman Khan. According to reports, she will soon be leaving for Russia to start filming for the film. The 45-day gruelling filming schedule is reportedly filled with action sequences and will see Salman and Katrina shoot in at least 5 international destinations including Austria and Turkey. Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to go on a road trip, announce new film 'Jee Le Zaraa'

Also see: Taking stock of Katrina Kaif's top looks from her films