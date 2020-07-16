Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: Taking stock of the diva's top looks from her films
Katrina Kaif has turned 37 today and we take a look at her top stylish look from her films.
Bang Bang
Katrina Kaif bowled everyone with her sizzling bikini look in 'Bang Bang'.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Fitoor
Katrina Kaif's red hair look caught everyone's attention in the film but do you know, 'Fitoor' makers paid around Rs 55 lakh for the desired colour tone for her hair.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Dhoom 3
'Dhoom 3' Kamli song amazed everyone. Athletic and killer , Katrina aced every step in the song.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Agneepath
Katrina Kaifs 'Chikni Chameli' song in the movie 'Agneepath' surely made more news than the film itself. The actress gave us the most entertaining song of all time, and the sizzling Katrina Maharashtrian girl look.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Tees Maar Khan
The only thing audience remembers about this film 'Tees Maar Khan' is Katrina Kaif's 'Sheila Ki Jawani'. From her foot-tapping moves in the song to flaunting her sizzling body, Katrina won millions of hearts with the song.
(Photograph:Twitter)
De Dana Dan
Katrina Kaif redefined rain sequences with her intimate song in 'De Dana Dan' and her sarees with racy blouse started a new trend among the fashonistas.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Zoya Akhtar's 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' saw Katrina Kaif’s never-seen-before avatar, in the movie she effortlessly rode a motorbike and looked dazzling in all the looks. The multi-starrer film also starred Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar was a huge hit at the box office.