Rumours or true? Reports suggest Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif got engaged on Diwali

The rumours are back as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted heading to the same Diwali party in Mumbai.

According to several media reports, the Bollywood actors have gotten engaged (roka). Sources close to the two have claimed that it was a private roka ceremony during Diwali. It took place at filmmaker Kabir Khan’s residence.

Katrina Kaif is quite close to Kabir Khan as she considers him as her brother in the industry. The engagement ceremony is said to not have people apart from families of both sides.

Katrina is reported to have been joined by her mother Suzanne Turquoette and sister Isabelle Kaif while Vicky Kaushal’s side had his mother Veena Kaushal, his father, the renowned action director Sham Kaushal, and his brother Sunny.

The two chose for Diwali as the engagement date as the festival of lights is considered an auspicious day.

Also read: Sarah Jessica Parker slams 'misogynist' ageist comments on 'Sex and the City' cast

The latest update on their impending wedding is that they will tie the knot in Rajasthan later in December. Earlier, Vicky Kaushal had said that he will get 'engaged soon' when asked on wedding rumours with Katrina Kaif.

On the work front, Katrina will resume shooting for 'Tiger 3' and Vicky will start working on the Sam Maneckshaw biopic 'Sam Bahadur'.

Also read: Katrina Kaif's doppelganger breaks the internet; do you see the resemblance?