Vicky Kaushal says will get 'engaged soon' when asked on wedding rumours with Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal sent the internet world abuzz with alarms as he spoke about his impending engagement.

After being the centre of rumours, Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have reportedly kept wedding talks at bay but not for too long as he recently said he will "get engaged soon enough".

Vicky did not name any girl but the internet was quick to make the guess.

When asked about engagement to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal said in an interview to ETimes, "The news was circulated by your friends (media)" and added: "I'll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come)."

Rumours of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's roka ceremony surfaced on the internet in August. Soon after, Katrina Kaif’s spokesperson slammed these reports and said, "There has been no Roka ceremony. She is leaving for Tiger 3 shoot soon." The actress then left for shooting for ‘Tiger 3’ with Salman Khan and returned to India only last month.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were recently spotted at Sardar Udham movie screening that was organised for the celebs friends of the latter. Sardar Udham has been receiving rave reviews. Read Sardar Udham review here

The film screening was attended by Vicky’s good friends Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani too.