Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif spotted leaving for Russia; trends as CISF official stops actor

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif left for Russia today to start filming for their upcoming film ‘Tiger 3’.

This comes days after it was speculated that Katrina Kaif has gotten secretly engaged with rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal. The spokesperson, however, rubbished the reports and said that she is in fact busy with preparations for Tiger 3.

As for Tiger 3 shooting, Salman and Katrina twinned in all-black outfits.

Their appearance at the airport also made buzz as Salman Khan was stopped by a CISF official. The policeman stopped the Bollywood actor and asked him to get his security clearance first and then enter the Mumbai airport.

The CISF episode trended on the internet as netizens applauded the official for having stopped Salman Khan and make him go through security clearance.

Meanwhile, ‘Tiger 3’ will reunite Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif for the third time as they collaborated on the prequels before. Both the films became a huge hit. The film will also feature Emraan Hashmi as he plays the villain. ‘Tiger 3’ is directed by Manish Sharma.