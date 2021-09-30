Katrina Kaif's doppelganger breaks the internet; do you see the resemblance?

Katrina Kaif’s doppelganger is all over the internet again.

After being obsessed with her lookalike, Alina Rai, fans have stumbled upon the model’s profile yet again and can’t seem to get enough of her and her close resemblance to the Bollywood actress.

Alina Rai is a social media star who has over 203k followers on Instagram. Alina Rai describes herself as an actor in her Instagram bio.

One quick look into her profile, and you’ll meet with fan questions like “You are a carbon copy of Katrina” or “Is that Katrina?”

Alina’s Instagram is full of closeup pictures along with those from some shoots. It’s easy for fans to pick those pictures from her timeline and compare them to something similar from Katrina Kaif’s timeline. These side by side comparison pictures have started being shared on social media platforms after it first started a couple of years ago when her profile was first spotted.

See Alina's pictures here:

Looks like Katrina Kaif doesn't see any resemblance as she has never spoken on the topic. However, Alina has spoken about the comparisons and revealed she doesn’t see any resemblance to the actor and that she wants to make her own name in the film industry.

Katrina Kaif is, meanwhile, very busy with the shooting of Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She left for Russia earlier this month and then travelled to countries in Easterm Europe for the shooting schedules.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in ‘Bharat’, again with Salman Khan. Her next on the lineup is Akshay Kumar’s cop drama ‘Sooryavanshi’. She also has ‘Phone Bhoot’ and ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. '83' to 'Sooryavanshi' : Big-budget Bollywood films that you can finally watch in theatres in 2021-22

