Sarah Jessica Parker slams 'misogynist' ageist comments on 'Sex and the City' cast

Not one to take it lightly, actress Sarah Jessica Parker has called out “misogynist chatter” as the ‘Sex and the City’ cast returns for a reboot of the show, visibly older than when we last saw them together. Stills from the upcoming project have been circulating on social media with many people pointing out that the cast looks older than before, irking the actress.

As Sarah Jessica Parker graces the December’s Vogue cover as part of promotion for HBO Max’s Sex and the City reboot ‘And Just Like That’, she spoke about being troubled by the comments. She said, “There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man.”

She added, “‘Gray hair gray hair gray hair. Does she have gray hair?’ I’m sitting with Andy Cohen, and he has a full head of gray hair, and he’s exquisite. Why is it OK for him? I don’t know what to tell you people!”

“Everyone has something to say: ‘She has too many wrinkles, she doesn’t have enough wrinkles.’ It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly OK with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better,” she said. “I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”

The Sex and the City reboot ‘And Just Like That’ follows Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate friendship in their 50s. The fourth star of the original series, Kim Cattrall as Samantha will be missing in action from the reboot after her much-publicised feud with SJP.

