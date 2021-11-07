Cardi B wanted to have vampire sex, runs into Robert Pattinson: Watch

If you thought Penn Badgley is the only celebrity crush Cardi B would be excited to meet and work with, then you don't the rap queen at all!

Cardi B is never the one to show apprehension about expressing her feelings, and her cute and naughty unplanned meet up with Robert Pattinson is a testament to that.

On November 4, at an exclusive Beverly Hills cocktail party marking the achievements of the editor-in-chief of a globally recognised magazine, their paths crossed. "Come, look at my friend, guys," Cardi said in a short video she posted to Twitter.

Seconds later, Pattinson walks in for everyone to see, and Cardi B gushes and blushes like a schoolgirl. "Look who I met the other day! I felt like a teen!" she captioned the video.

This is not the first instance of the Grammy-winning rapper letting her fans know she has love in her heart for vampires. In July of this year, she had joked about wanting to have "vampire sex."

Interestingly, Netflix used that same (vampire sex) tweet to promote the launch of 'The Twilight' saga on the video-streaming platform that very month.

Check out this super adorable video between these two celebrities here: