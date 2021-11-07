Stranger Things S4 teaser: Eleven promises ‘the best spring break ever’

Here we have a new teaser of 'Stranger Things' season 4.



Marking Netflix's Stranger Things Day on November 6, the streaming service released a new teaser for the upcoming season that reveals more information about the upcoming spooky season.

The teaser is all about Eleven and her new life in California and how she's adjusting to her new school with Will (Noah Schnapp).



“Dear Mike, today is day 185. I think I have finally adapted. I even like school now. I have made lots of friends,” Millie can be heard saying in a voiceover, even though in the trailer, we actually see other kids are disrespecting her and she's clearly lying. Further, the clip features some eerie and spooky music under different shots of Eleven looking afraid and a creepy doll, helicopters, car chasing scenes, explosions.



On Saturday, makers also revealed that 'Stranger Things 4' will premiere in the summer of 2022, without a specific date.

Watch the new teaser trailer below.







"What's in a name? Stranger Things 4 premiering Summer 2022," Netflix tweeted alongside a teaser video, revealing the episode titles of the upcoming season.

What's in a name?



Stranger Things 4 premiering Summer 2022. pic.twitter.com/leznp8XJbh — Netflix (@netflix) November 6, 2021

The new season will be telecast almost two years after season 3, which had premiered in July of 2019.



Season 4 of 'Stranger Things' will see crowd favourite Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, and Jim Hopper (David Harbour) will also be back along with Dr Martin Brenner.



Netflix also added a new line of actors for its upcoming season as well as revealed the new recurring cast members. Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco and Joseph Quinn, who will join the cast as series regulars. Joining in recurring roles are Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, Robert Englund, Nikola Djuricko and Tom Wlaschiha.