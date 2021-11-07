Bold statement! Kanye West pays tribute to Britney Spears' infamous head shave

American rapper Kanye West’s recent hair cut was not the result of one of his kids running the trimmer through his hair but an actual piece of creative work, for tribute sake.

Recently, the 'Donda' deliverer made everyone take extra notice of his hair when he stepped out in Miami with a rather unusual, completely uneven buzzcut hairdo.

In no time, fans started asking if West's daughter North likes to use the snipping tools on his head, to which Kanye — who recently filed to change his name to 'Ye' — revealed the real reason behind the same in a two-hour interview.

"The phobia of mental health, that’s why I did this haircut. The declaration of insanity is a form of control… At first, I called it the Britney. Now they can call it the Ye. The fact that my haircut and my [new] name came at the same time was something. This was harder than wearing the Trump hat because my image [is important]. I’m fly and you know as a black man, your haircut means so much. I’m a process artist so when you see the hair it’s a representation of my thoughts developing," Kanye reportedly said during a podcast.

In case you are not aware of the incident Kanye is referring to, in 2007, Britney Spears entered a salon in California after leaving rehab and shaved off her hair and extensions when ex-husband Kevin Federline didn't allow her to see her sons.

Soon after, she was placed under a conservatorship with her father Jamie Spears as her conservator.

Kanye West has since not only shaved off the uneven hair on his head but also both of his eyebrows.

