Angelina Jolie calls 'Eternals’ ban in Gulf countries over same-sex scenes 'ignorant'

Angelina Jolie, who recently made her superhero debut from 'Eternals' is praising Marvel for refusing to cut scenes featuring a gay superhero kiss in Chloe Zhao directorial. 'Eternals' review



This come after the movie was banned in several Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.



Jolie, who plays Thena in the film, called such concerns over the film's same-sex marriage between Phastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry with the character Ben, played by Haaz Sleiman, "ignorant".

"I still don't understand how we live in a world today where there`s still (people who) would not see the family Phastos has and the beauty of that relationship and that love," she said.



"How anybody is angry about it, threatened by it, doesn`t approve or appreciate it is ignorant," she added.

As per the Deadline, In Kuwait and Qatar, the Chloe Zhao-directed super-gods movie was blocked. The issue, we hear, may not solely be the same-sex kiss, but rather that overall these markets have historically had a problem with the depiction of gods and prophets, something they consider blasphemous.



Homosexuality is still officially illegal across the Gulf, and movies containing anything related to LGBTQ issues are frequently banned.

Last year, Pixar’s 'Onward' was banned in Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, reportedly over a single line referencing a lesbian relationship.