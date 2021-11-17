Katrina Kaif has started bridal wear trials for wedding with Vicky Kaushal: Reports

While there’s still not much clarity on whether Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are getting married this year as neither has confirmed any such details but reports suggest that the actress has already started wedding preps with bridal wear tryouts.

Katrina Kaif is said to have started her bridal fittings at a friend’s place, so as to avoid any paparazzi.

Reports also suggest that the two have already been engaged in a secret ceremony at director Kabir Khan’s house.

The rumoured couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are said to be tying the knot this year in December. They will tie the knot at a luxurious resort in Rajasthan. Their wedding is currently the hottest topic in tinsel town.

Meanwhile, it was another couple’s wedding that recently took place. Rajkummar Rao and girlfriend Patralekhaa tied the knot in an intimate gathering. Her bridal lehenga was much in question as her wedding veil had Bengali words written on them for her love Rajkummar. Read more about it here.

