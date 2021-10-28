Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's wedding venue finalised? Actress reacts

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s alleged romance has been in the news ever since the two were spotted hanging out together. According to latest reports, the two have supposedly shortlisted a wedding venue in Rajasthan and will get married this December.

Reports suggest that they have finalised on Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur. It also reported that the couple is getting their wedding outfits made from designer Sabyasachi.

Rubbishing the reports, Katrina Kaif revealed that there’s no truth to these wedding rumours with Vicky Kaushal. It all fueled after the Bollywood stars were spotted together at celebrity manager Reshma Shetty’s office in Mumbai.

When asked how these rumours came about, Katrina said, "That's a question I have for last 15 years."

Something similar had happened last month when it was reported that the two had a secret engagement but the two denied and Katrina went to Russia with Salman Khan to shoot for ‘Tiger 3’. Vicky Kaushal on alleged roka with Katrina Kaif: The time will come