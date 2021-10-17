Vicky Kaushal on alleged roka with Katrina Kaif: The time will come

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who was rumoured to have had a hush-hush roka ceremony with actor Katrina Kaif, has recently said that he would get engaged when the time is right.

A little while ago, it was reported that Vicky had a secret roka ceremony with his alleged girlfriend Katrina Kaif. While, eventually, those reports turned out to be untrue, the actor was asked about his marriage plans by a leading Indian daily.

Also read: Russian crew to return to Earth after filming first movie in space

Vicky, who blamed the media for starting this rumour, reportedly said, "The news was circulated by your friends (laughs). I’ll get engaged soon enough, when the time is right. Uska bhi time aayega (the time will come)."

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina kaif have been sparking dating (and marriage) rumours for a while now. The 'Masaan' actor has been spotted visiting Katrina and the actress attended the screening of Vicky's latest film, 'Sardar Udham', on Friday.

Interestingly, Katrina was one of the first ones from Bollywood to shower praises on Vicky's latest outing. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, "@shoojitsircar what a vision, such a gripping beautiful film, pure unadulterated storytelling - @vickykaushal is just pure talent, raw, honest, heartbreaking.”

Also read: Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

When Vicky's actor brother Sunny Kaushal was asked about the roka rumour, he had told an entertainment portal, "I remember that Vicky had gone to the gym in the morning when the rumours started coming. So, when he returned home, mom and dad funnily asked him, ‘Arre yaar, teri engagement ho gayi, mithai to khila de (We heard you got engaged, please treat us to sweets)’. And then Vicky told them, ‘Jitni asli engagement hui hai, utni asli mithai bhi kha lo (Since the engagement is imaginary, the sweets will be too)’."

Also read: Hrithik Roshan grooves to Amitabh Bachchan's song 'Janu Meri Jaan' at gym