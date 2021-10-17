Hrithik Roshan grooves to Amitabh Bachchan's song 'Janu Meri Jaan' at gym

Actor Hrithik Roshan sure knows how to make his workout sessions interesting.

On Saturday night, he took to Instagram and made everyone smile by giving all a glimpse of impromptu jig to Bollywood's old songs including Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Janu Meri Jaan` from the movie 'Shaan' and Mithun Chakraborty's hit track 'Jimmy Jimmy Aaja' at a gym.

"When Bollywood hero suddenly hears 80`s music in gym. #braindead #totalloss," he captioned the post.

The first video clip showed Hrithik prancing around the gym, as someone off-camera likened it to Garba. In the other clips, we can see him dancing to the 80s' tracks.

From members of the Indian film industry to fans, are all praised Hrithik after seeing his videos.Actor Varun Dhawan commented, "love this."Actor Deepika Padukone called him a "clown." "Mast," actor Dino Morea wrote.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik is busy shooting for his film `Vikram Vedha`, which also features Saif Ali Khan.