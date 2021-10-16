Lizzo is calling out haters who criticised her viral see-through dress

Lizzo is calling out haters!



On the occasion of Cardi B's birthday, the songstress stepped out in a purple complete see-through gown and the internet went crazy over her look.



However, after her pics surfaced, the singer noticed some negative comments on her look and took to her social media to clap back at her haters.



Addressing the comments, Lizzo called out haters in an Instagram Live. "It's very funny to me that people are upset that I'm wearing a see-through outfit or that I'm twerking in a see-through outfit," she said. "[They're saying], 'This is disgusting.'"

Watch: Lizzo playing 'Rumors' on flute is beyond beautiful!



"Don't you have bills to pay?" Lizzo wondered. "Don't you got mouths to feed, including your own? Don't you have a life to live? Don't you want to fall in love and make friends? Don't you got s--t to do? Go read the news bitch before I read you." She added.

Lizzo went on and told them to mind their business. “Stay the f*** off my motherf***ing page. Keep your comments to your motherf***ing self, b****. Let me do whatever the f*** I wanna do,” Lizzo said.



“Remember when people minded their own f***ing business? #TBT to when people minded their own f***ing business. Those were the days, boy. Where people could just wear what they want and there wasn’t a motherf***ing parade or conversation or commentary about it.”



Lizzo turned all eyes towards her in a sheer mesh blue dress and wore just briefs and n*pple pasties beneath a sheer, sparkly gown.