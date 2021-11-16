Patralekhaa's stunning bridal veil has these Bengali words inscribed for Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao’s wife Patralekhaa looked stunning as a bride as she wore a Sabyasachi lehenga in deep red on her big day. The two lovebirds looked much in love and happy as they took their vows in an intimate setting.

While its their smiles and romantic looks that made our day, what caught our eye was also Patralekhaa’s bridal veil that had something written in Bengali for her husband Rajkummar Rao. On looking closer, we read: “Amaar pran bhora bhalobasha aami tomay shomorpon korilam” which loosely translates to, “I pledge all my love to you”, which could also be one of the couple’s wedding vows.

Rajkummar Rao complimented his bride Patralekhaa in a traditional off-white sherwani paired with a pink dupatta and matched his look with a red turban.

Rajkummar Rao and longtime girlfriend Patralekhaa tied the knot after being together for 11 years in a traditional ceremony. They had invited close friends and family and kept the wedding intimate.

Sharing first wedding photos on Instagram, Rajkummar wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond. (sic)”

