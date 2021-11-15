They're married! Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha share dreamy photos of their wedding

After days of speculations, Bollywood stars Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha finally announced their wedding on social media as they shared breathtaking photos of their intimate wedding.



"Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond," Rajkummar captioned the image.

Patralekha too shared photos with a similar caption.

The actor wore a cream sherwani, while Patralekha wore a red bridal saree. Her veil had oaths of love written in her native language, Bengali. In the photo, the two held hands and smiled at each other lovingly. Another photo had Rajkummar applied the red vermillion on his bride's forehead- a typical custom of a Hindu wedding.

The two have been dating for 11 years and were living in together for the past few years. Rajkummar and Patralekha even worked opposite each other in Hansal Mehta's 'Citylights'.



The couple had an intimate wedding in Chandigarh in a luxury resort that had select friends and family in attendance. Actors Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Aditi Rao Hydari reportedly represented the film industry at the do.

