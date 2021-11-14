Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's wedding celebrations begin with sweet engagement: Watch

Bollywood actors, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who have been dating for a long time, are tying the knot in Chandigarh. On Saturday, their engagement ceremony took place at a private venue where their industry friends Farah Khan and Saqib Saleem also marked their attendance.



In the now viral engagement video, a besotted Rajkummar got down on one knee to propose to Patralekhaa and the twist came when she got on one knee, too, and asked him to marry her.

For their special day, Rajkummar wore a simple white kurta-churidaar teamed with a jacket and sports shoes, while Patralekhaa wore a white off-shoulder gown with a short train. She wore a statement snake-pattern diamond neckpiece.



The engagement has reportedly taken place at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh. In the video, Rajkummar can be heard asking, “Patralekhaa, will you marry me?” Patralekhaa also sits on one knee, but before he could put the ring on her finger, she takes the lead and asks him instead, “Rajkummar Rao, will you marry me?” and puts a ring on his finger first.

Once they exchange rings, guests cheer them on before the couple break into a dance to a romantic song.

Other than the video, pictures of the couple have also emerged online with their guests.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa came together for the first on screen in 'Citylights' (2014). The two have also worked together on the hit web series, 'Bose: Dead/Alive'.

Check out all the posts here: