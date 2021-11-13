Astroworld tragedy: Did 'The Simpsons' know all along about Travis Scott's concert mishap?

The term 'prediction' is synonymous to hit animated sitcom, 'The Simpsons'.



The latest prediction rumour that's keeping internet sleuths busy is the belief that the show foresaw the recent Astroworld tragedy in which nine people died and hundreds were injured when the Travis Scott concerned spiralled out of hand, crowd-wise, resulting in a tragic stampede.



However, a little digging by some media outlets have proven that the piece of art 'predicting' the accident that reportedly proves fan theories is actually not from the show: it is, in fact, a fan art inspired by ‘The Simpsons’ and Astroworld music festival from 2018.



A certain Liam Ayson made it and the same has not appeared in any of the actual episodes, The Sun claims.

But that does not put an end to the speculations at all. Comparisons are being drawn with actual episodes, too. In one of the clips from the show, when Marge takes Maggie to see a Roofi concert, at the concert entrance, she says, “This concert is oversold. It’s as if a music promoter acted unscrupulously". Sharing it on Twitter, a user wrote, “The Simpsons has done it again #AstroWorld (sic)".



Another clip from a 1992 episode of ‘The Simpsons’ called ‘The Otto Show’ has been pulled up by netizens to substantiate the claim. As per The Sun, Bart and Milhouse attend a Spinal Tap concert in the episode, where the crowd gets agitated when the band ends the show rather early. The commotion sees a part of the stage getting flooded and a misfiring laser blinds one of the performers.



Another episode that is being used to prove these fan theories is again from February of 1992, which shows Homer holding a magazine that has a headline, reading “Bat Boy Accurately Predicts Final Four". Fans say the cover of that magazine has striking similarities to the art that appears on the cover of one of Travis Scott’s songs. The cover that’s being circulated by TikTokers is from Travis’ song ‘Escape Plan’ from album Dystopia, HITC reports.



Another resemblance is that the Bat Boy cover from the sitcom is ‘World Weekly News’, while Travis’ cover goes as ‘Weekly World Truths’. According to HITC, Travis’ cover seems to be an appreciation of ‘Weekly World News’: an actual magazine that was in circulation from 1979 to 2007.



Travis’ cover in questions reads in bold letters, “The true dystopia is here!" as well as “Who knows what lies beneath the surface?" and “When the end arrives its (sic) really the beginning".



Although these speculations have been keeping the internet abuzz, there are no solid grounds to prove that they are right.



Check out what is Twitterati saying about the Astroworld tragedy and 'The Simpsons' predicting it well in advance: