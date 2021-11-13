Day has finally come! Paris Hilton, Cher & other celebs react to Britney Spears' conservatorship end

A day to cheer!



On Friday, November 12, Britney Spears conservatorship was terminated after 13 years. And the new victory has taken the internet by storm. Her fans, who were desperately waiting for the decision, and her friends and colleagues from the industry, who stand by her side in the long battle, celebrated the news.

Britney Spears calls end of conservatorship 'best day ever'



Celebrities, including her long-time friend Paris Hilton, Cher, Andy Cohen and others expressed their happiness on their social media.



Newly married, Paris Hilton shared a throwback picture of her with Britney and wrote, "I'm so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue. @BritneySpears is finally free!!!" she tweeted. "You’re the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come! Two hearts #FreedBritney."

I’m so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue. @BritneySpears is finally free!!! ✨💫😱🤩🥰 You’re the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come! 💕 #FreedBritney ✨ pic.twitter.com/yIkhWeDQZe — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) November 13, 2021 ×

Pop icon Cher expressed her excitement about the news of Spears' freedom.

OH MY GOD!!! oh my god. You guys freed Britney!!!! 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥

But NOW we have to protect her from the paparazzi and tabloid media who are determined to drive her back into this same mess, by harassing and stalking her. We have to now PROTECT BRITNEY. https://t.co/Rifd2prnir — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) November 12, 2021 ×

On Nov. 12, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny officially terminated the conservatorship that controlled Spears' life for nearly 14 years.