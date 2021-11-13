Day has finally come! Paris Hilton, Cher & other celebs react to Britney Spears' conservatorship end

New Delhi, India Published: Nov 13, 2021, 01:11 PM(IST)

Celebs support Britney Spears conservatorship end Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

Celebrities, including her long time friend Paris Hilton, Cher, Andy Cohen and others expressed their happiness on the victory. 

A day to cheer!

On Friday, November 12, Britney Spears conservatorship was terminated after 13 years. And the new victory has taken the internet by storm. Her fans, who were desperately waiting for the decision, and her friends and colleagues from the industry, who stand by her side in the long battle, celebrated the news. 

Celebrities, including her long-time friend Paris Hilton, Cher, Andy Cohen and others expressed their happiness on their social media. 

Newly married, Paris Hilton shared a throwback picture of her with Britney and wrote, "I'm so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue. @BritneySpears is finally free!!!" she tweeted. "You’re the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come! Two hearts #FreedBritney."

On Nov. 12, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny officially terminated the conservatorship that controlled Spears' life for nearly 14 years.

