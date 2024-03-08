Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani spotted seeking blessings at Kamakhya Temple

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married in Goa on February 21. The couple got married amid the presence of close family and friends. They invited a few friends from Bollywood too for their wedding celebrations.

The couple was spotted for the first time since wedding festivities at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, Rakul shared pictures from their temple visit on her Instagram stories. Rakul wore a saffron coloured suit while Jackky chose a yellow kurta for the occasion that he paired with black jeans.

The couple’s forehead was smeared with tilak and they were seen holding garlands. In another photo, the couple was seen smiling with the family. Captioning the photos, Rakul Preet wrote, "Kamakhya Temple. Blessed."

Rakul has been sharing photos from her wedding including the pre-wedding festivities. Rakul and Jackky’s mehendi, haldi functions were as glitzy as the main day wedding engagement parties.

Their official wedding video also made its way to social media. The video teased all events that took place at the wedding venue prior to the grand wedding. The duo had an Anand Karaj ceremony alongwith haldi, mehendi, sangeet and the unmissable bridal entry. Rakul was seen making a sweet gesture at Jackky as she made her entrance as the bride. She apparently said “I Love you” with a gesture.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship public in 2021.