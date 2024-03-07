Colour them black! Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma & others dazzle at Gucci event; check out pics

It was a night to remember as Bollywood high-profiles got together for an event in Mumbai, for luxury label Gucci.

It was obvious that Gucci India’s brand ambassador Alia Bhatt would surely make it to the red carpet but that others like Vijay Varma, Radhika Madan, Rakul Preet Singh or Athiya Shetty will make it to the event, was a pleasant surprise. Rakul Preet Singh’s entry was starry as the newlywed gushed at the red carpet and was congratulated by her peers for the stunning wedding. She got married to Jackky Bhagnani.

Pictures from Gucci Mumbai event are now going viral

Pictures from the event made it to social media recently and in one of the pictures, she can be seen posing with her Darlings co-star Vijay Varma. Fans started asking for them to do one more project together after they complemented each other in Alia Bhatt’s production, Darlings. Alia Bhatt at Gucci SS24 launch event yesterday 📸❤️ pic.twitter.com/TaYAilwY3J — Alia's nation (@Aliasnation) March 6, 2024 × In another viral video, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma and Athiya Shetty, all can be seen twinning in black. While Alia and Athiya can be spotted in pant suits, Vijay kept it simple in a black jacket.

In another picture from the event that was held in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza, Alia Bhatt can also be seen sharing the frame with her Jigra co-star Vedang Raina. It is Alia and Vedang’s first film together and is slated to release soon. Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina today at Gucci SS24 launch event at Jio World Plaza 📸❤️ pic.twitter.com/S7xcNgW9Bk — Alia's nation (@Aliasnation) March 5, 2024 ×

Alia Bhatt is Gucci's first global ambassador from India

In 2023, Alia Bhatt created history by being the first-ever Indian to become the global ambassador of Gucci. She has since been seen in different parts of the world, walking for Gucci and showing up for their collections at various fashion weeks.