James Bond girl Léa Seydoux finds working in Europe easier, exposes Hollywood: It's harsh on women

French actress Lea Seydoux recently opened up on the harsh realities of Hollywood after she was recently seen in Dune: Part Two in which she starred alongside Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, and other A-listers.

When asked why she does more work in European films vs Hollywood ones, she put it plainly that it's “easier” since Hollywood is “harsh on women”.

'Europe offers freedom, Hollywood is harsh'

Exposing Hollywood, she admitted, “The industry in America… I find it harsh on women. It’s hard for women to age. I don’t want to be afraid not to be desirable or to lose my contract. In America it’s economic, and when it becomes a matter of making money, you lose your freedom. I don’t feel comfortable with the fact that you have to tick all the boxes. Being a woman on screen is easier in Europe.”

She, however, doesn’t mind the parts being offered to her currently. She said that she’s “really satisfied” with the parts she has been given throughout her career in Hollywood so far, saying, “I take what I get!”

Denying this remark comes as a result of “frustration” in finding a footing in Hollywood, she added, “It’s tough for someone who’s not totally American to lead a Hollywood film.”

The French actress also added in a previous interview with IndieWire that she still looks for roles in Hollywood because she feels “that in America, people have more imagination.” But on the contrary, Europe offers more freedom.

Also read: Gal Gadot secretly welcomes fourth baby girl with husband Jaron Varsano

Lea Seydoux's films

Lea Seydoux has worked in some of the biggest Hollywood franchises including James Bond. She was a part of James Bond’s Spectre and No Time to Die. She was also a part of Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and was most recently seen in Dune: Part Two.