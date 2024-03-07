Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga offers his hair at Tirupati temple after success of his film Animal

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is on cloud nine right now. The director had the biggest hit of his career with the violent drama Animal. The movie may have faced a massive backlash, but it emerged as one of the highest-grossing movies of the year, earning approximately Rs 9 billion worldwide.

On Wednesday (March 6), the Kabir Singh director was spotted at the prestigious Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh. After offering prayers to the deity, Sandeep was seen with a shaved head and clean beard on the temple premises, hinting that he had offered his hair at the temple.

The Maverick director was wearing a blue kurta with a pink shawl and a clean look, which was particularly a highlight. Over the years, the director has always carried a rough-haired look.

When walking around the temple premises, the director was asked about his next film. In response to this, the director named Spirit, starring Prabhas.

Watch the video. #SandeepReddyVanga had darshan today at Tirumala



The hair-offering tradition in the Tirumala temple has been followed by devotees since ancient times. It is said that devotees donate their hair to the Lord after their wish has been fulfilled.

After the immense success of Animal, Sandeep and producer Bhushan Kumar have joined hands for the movie's sequel, Animal Park, Prabhas's Spirit, and Allu Arjun’s next film.

In December 2023, the big announcement was made, The post read, “It’s a partnership built on trust, fueled by creative freedom, and fortified by an unbreakable bond. Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director #SandeepReddyVanga unveil the next cinematic wonders—Prabhas’ Spirit, Animal Park, and an Allu Arjun saga—the chapters that follow the monumental success of Kabir Singh and #Animal.”

More about Animal

Ranbir Kapoor's violent drama has earned polarising reviews from the audience and critics alike. The movie has garnered massive backlash for excess violence and misogynist content. The success of the movie despite showing the problematic content triggered a massive debate.