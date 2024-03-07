Sisterhood and more: Pooja Bhatt leads the way in this school-drama Big Girls Don't Cry trailer

Big Girls Don’t Cry trailer dropped on March 6 as it teases a story based around the lives of school children who want to give a push-back to the world, make their own identities and explore new relationships.

Based on the backdrop of a fictionalised all-girls boarding school, this looks like a coming-of-age school drama starring a predominantly women-led ensemble cast. The film is directed by Nitya Mehra and features Avantika Vandanapu, Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, Lhakyila, Afrah Sayed, Akshita Sood, Pooja Bhatt, Raima Sen, and Zoya Hussain in pivotal roles, along with Mukul Chadda.

All about sisterhood and more

Taking to Instagram, Pooja Bhatt treated fans to the trailer and captioned it, "If there is one thing stronger than magic, it is SISTERHOOD!" The video gives a glimpse into the boarding school life at the prestigious Vandana Valley, where a group of seven girls are gearing up for their final year in school with every intention of ruling the campus. An outsider, Kavya Yadav (Vidushi), walks onto the campus, hoping to make friends and ace life.

Noor has her eyes set on the school captaincy, while Ludo is chasing down the sports captaincy position. As Roohi (portrayed by Aneet) and JC (played by Lhakyila) push for their beauty business to succeed, Pluggy has grand plans of her own, and the rebel poet Dia prepares to jump the boundary of the school wall before the class bell rings.

Why Pooja Bhatt said yes to this project

On this new project, Pooja Bhatt said, "I said yes to Big Girls Don't Cry because I was drawn to the story, the setting, and the characters in it. As a rebellious teenager who never shied away from speaking my mind and questioning authority, it was such a kick to play Anita Verma. What I loved was that within the series, the characters develop a healthy sense of self and strive to overcome gender bias and stereotypes. For me, this was key, as that ensures they become healthy role models for others out there. It is much needed in the times we live in, where focus is more on materialistic and frivolous virtues."

Creator and director Nitya Mehra said, "Big Girls Don't Cry is my homage to the best years of my life. It's an homage to my best friends, to sisterhood, and to the young girls that inspire me every day."