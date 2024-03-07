Veteran star Dharmendra injured, but recovering: Report

Veteran Indian actor Dharmendra is currently recovering from an injury he suffered a few weeks back. The actor left social media fans in a tizzy as he posted a picture of himself in the wee hours of the night and didn’t look too well. His fans were left wondering what was wrong with him.

The actor had posted a picture of himself indulging in late-night food cravings and wrote, “Aadhi raat ho gayi... neend aati nahin… bhook lag jaati hai. Baasi roti makhan ka saath bahut sawad lagta hai (It’s midnight, I don’t feel sleepy…but have late-night hunger pangs. I love gorging on leftover chapatis with butter).” In the picture, Dharmendra was seen in a black outfit, sitting on his bed.

In the photos, he was seen looking tired. It left wondering if he was doing okay.

Dharmendra soon deleted the picture but speculations began around his health.

It is now learned that Dharmendra suffered an injury as he attended a wedding with family in Udaipur. A source close to the star revealed to media, “He has been under the weather for the past two weeks, and that was visible on his face in the picture.”

The source further added, “He went to a family wedding with his family including, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, recently in Udaipur. That’s where he got injured, and his health took a toll. He hurt his back and leg while dancing. And his health also suffered because of exertion and old age”.

“He was exhausted because of the exertion, and it got bad because of his injury. However, he is doing fine now, and is on the road to recovery. In fact, he is taking it slow now, and focusing on his health completely,” added the source.