Alia Bhatt confirmed to get own YRF spy universe film like SRK, Salman, Hrithik

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is now set to headline a film in the Yash Raj Films spy universe joining the likes of Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan. After a successful spate of films, Alia Bhatt has been extended a new deal for her own film that will see her in a never-seen-before role. The same was confirmed by Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani who called it the “worst kept secret in the industry”.

What does YRF spy universe comprise of?

The YRF spy universe is an ambitious franchise that will see characters from different films cross paths. It started with Ek Tha Tiger franchise featuring Salman Khan, War with Hrithik Roshan and latest film Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan in leading roles respectively. We can now expect Alia Bhatt make a suave move in each of these films when they make a sequel or part 2.

Speaking at FICCI Frames, YRF CEO called the YRF spy universe "a financial and cultural juggernaut" and one of the studio's most-prized IPs. He added, "I will share the worst-kept secret in the industry, which is Alia Bhatt is headlining a spy universe film and that the schedule starts later this year ... We are actually just so thrilled and excited about having this IP in the studio.”

"There's a lot of stuff that's going to come into the spy universe. We are going to see more and more films getting made under it. For now, I can just say that Alia Bhatt is headlining a spy universe film," he concluded.

The film is yet to get a title. What we do know is that Alia Bhatt will team up with Sharvari Wagh in the film. They will play super-agents in the action entertainer.

What next in the spy universe?